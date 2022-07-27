SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s being called a blast from the past. A Lackawanna County business re-opens its doors under new ownership, bringing plenty of old friends back together.

The former Farr Street Tavern was a staple in Scranton for years until it closed. Wednesday night it welcomed patrons back with an updated look but the camaraderie remains the same.

“Feel like I grew up here,” said Bernie Azzarelli of Scranton.

Bernie Azzarelli lives just a few blocks away from Farr Street Tavern in the Tripp Park section of Scranton.

He says Wednesday’s grand opening felt like the good ol’ days.

“This is a place where I spent a lot of 21st birthday parties with friends and sons of friends celebrating their birthday parties, it was a place we would come, my buddy ‘schooch’ here and I would come after bowling on Thursday nights. We had what used to be the Tripp Park Bowling League, and all the neighborhood would bowl in that league and we would come here after bowling. It was a lot of fun a lot of good times herem” Azzarelli added.

Azzarelli used to visit at least once a week with his friend and neighbor Paul Schofield.

“We used to come here after bowling, this guy too, and we came here for god knows, 20 years at least. Every Thursday night we’d be here, 30 guys, drinking at the Farr,” said Paul ‘Schooch’ Schofield,

Familiar sounds could be heard throughout the night, but it looks a lot different than the old place. The new owner purchased the tavern in 2018.

“We’re so happy it opened and what a fantastic job they did. I mean, everything is beautiful down here,” Schofield stated.

Staff members say they’re excited to see patrons make new memories here.

“This is the kind of place that you’re gonna wanna come and meet your friends at, catch a game at, come on a sunny afternoon and just sit and sip and enjoy the neighborhood. It’s definitely the kinda place where people come and feel at home and feel welcome,” explained Jessica Zielen, Operational Manager.

Azzarelli and Schofield look forward to keeping the tradition alive.

“It was a meeting place for a lot of people, a lot of the neighbors would meet here. And we’re still gonna meet here, right Schooch,” Azzarelli asked his fiend Schooch.

“you got it, Bernie,” Scooch replied.

Locals tell Eyewitness News they hope to see more revitalization efforts like this in the electric city.

You can find more information about Farr Street Tavern by visiting their website.