WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Rock and Roll legends Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo are set to turn up the heat at Mohegan Pennsylvania in July.

Officials with Mohegan Pennsylvania say Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will be performing on Friday, July 28 at the outdoor concert venue.

Tickets are $55.00 and they go on sale Friday, April 21st at 10:00 a.m. online at Ticketmaster and the Mohegan Pennsylvania Box Office, located at the hotel front desk.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. the night of the concert and the show kicks off at 8:00 p.m., rain or shine.

Mohegan Pennsylvania states there will be a limited number of VIP packages available for purchase. Entry is general admission, and seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. This event is 21+ and valid identification is required upon entry.