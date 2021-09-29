Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo cancel Wednesday’s concert at the Bloomsburg Fair

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One of the biggest acts at the Bloomsburg Fair has been canceled. Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will no longer be performing Wednesday night, according to a media release from the Bloomsburg Fair.

The announcement came in from the fair board of directors Wednesday morning. According to the fair director, Benatar will not be able to perform due to a respiratory illness that is “unrelated to CVOID-19”.

The board is informing those who have purchased a ticket should contact the company where they bought it for a refund or any other questions they may have.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos