WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former pastor at a Snyder County Church has been charged with sexually assaulting three young girls in Schuylkill County.

According to the West Penn Township Police Department, 46-year-old former pastor Marvin Leroy Mosley, of Milroy, PA, sexually assaulted three girls over a 15-year span. Court records indicate Mosley was a pastor at God’s Missionary Church in Penns Creek, Snyder County in 2004, when the alleged abuse began.

As stated in court documents, on April 27 of this year, the victim told police she and two other females had been sexually assaulted by Mosley.

Police say the first victim was assaulted by Mosley from the time she was seven, until she was 15.

Court documents state the incident began with gestures such as Mosley pulling hair and tickling, and then led to him exposing and touching their private areas.

The affidavit says Mosley would often take the girls on four-wheeler rides in the woods where he would hug them and press his body against theirs.

Police say during an interview with Mosley, he admitted he did sexually assault the three victims for 15 years, switching from one girl to the other.

In the criminal complaint, Mosley told police when he was around the girls he felt a chemistry that he enjoyed and he was “too free with his hands”.

Mosley says he was starving for sex and he would get aroused when they would walk in the room and while playing with them, police say.

Mosley has been charged with indecent assault on a person less than 13 years of age, indecent assault on a person less than 16 years of age, and corruption of minors.

Officials state bail was set and posted at $100,000.00 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 30.