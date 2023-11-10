MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Veterans past and present are being honored this week.

Around 100 people gathered this morning for a Veterans Day ceremony with a special performance.

For the tenth year organizers gathered together in Lycoming County to give a special thank you to our area veterans.

Mike Wall, a Navy Veteran who served in the 60s during the Vietnam era says being appreciated for his service is a great feeling.

“The first time I heard thank you for your service was probably 4 or 5 years ago, so it’s pretty uplifting. It’s just uplifting to participate in this and to help out,” said Wall.

State Representative Jamie Flick was among those who attended the service and stressed the sacrifice our service men and women paid the price of our freedom.

“The saying is freedom isn’t free and that saying rings true today more than ever, so we’ve gotta be proud of our veterans and we’ve gotta support our veterans,” said Rep. Flick.

Third graders from the Montoursville School District also participated in a special performance thanking the veterans.

“I hope the kids are impressed and maybe join the service when they get older because of these festivities and ceremonies,” Wall added.

State Rep. Jamie Flick hopes this event makes a lasting impression on the kids.

“I think the biggest takeaway for the kids is respect and honor and freedom, I really believe that,” Rep. Flick continued.

Organizers say they look forward to an even bigger turnout next year.