(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania’s first home renovation made out of hemp-based building materials will be unveiled this week in New Castle.

According to DON Enterprises, Hempcrete is a biocomposite, non-structural insulation material used for centuries in European construction. It is made from just three ingredients, hemp hurd (the inner woody core of the industrial hemp stalk), lime and water. Hempcrete is pest, mold and flame resistant.

Hemp and marijuana are different varieties of the same species of plant, however marijuana contains THC, whereas hemp is cultivated for fiber, seed and floral extracts, and contains less than 0.3% THC.

Friday at 2 p.m., PA Department of Agriculture Fred Strathmeyer and Policy Director Mike Roth will unveil Project PA Hemp Home, Pennsylvania’s first complete renovation of a blighted home using hemp-based building materials. The home is located in the 500 block of Spruce Street in New Castle, Pa.

HempWood flooring was also used in the house, produced by hemp grown in Lawrence County in DON’s Hemp Test Acres program. The program supports farmers to learn to grow industrial hemp.

The house was constructed by DON Enterprises, Inc. Funding was provided, in part, by the PA Department of Agriculture.

“BMW has been using it in its cars since 2016,” Lori Daytner, vp of program development for DON Enterprises stated in a news release. “It is lighter and stronger than many components and this is incredibly important in light-weighting for electric vehicle production.”

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“Projects like PA Hemp Home help educate people and raise awareness that industrial hemp is not marijuana. You cannot get high from hemp because it is a totally different cultivar—as different as lemons and oranges are, although they are both citrus,” explained Daytner. “Many people are not aware of the significant number of uses of industrial hemp and its potential to give our farmers an additional option in their crop rotation. DON is working to changes that, with support from the PA Department of Agriculture.”