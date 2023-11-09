PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Shapiro Administration announced Thursday that construction is underway at Pennsylvania’s first federally-funded electric vehicle (EV) charging station, built as part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program.

Funded by the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) and administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the construction of the EV charging station helps to further the Shapiro Administration’s work to address climate change, grow the Commonwealth’s economy, and to make sure that Pennsylvania is ready for the next generation of cleaner, safer, and more affordable vehicles.

“Thanks to Governor Shapiro’s leadership and our Administration’s approach of getting stuff done for Pennsylvanians, we are among the first in the nation to begin construction on an EV charging station under the NEVI program, and I couldn`t be prouder. These investments will allow us to deploy electric vehicle charging stations across our Commonwealth, providing travelers with more options while creating good-paying jobs, and reducing our carbon footprint,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll.

The charging station is being installed at Pilot Travel Center, located at 417 Route 315 in Pittston Township, as part of Pilot Company’s collaboration with General Motors.

The cost of the installation, which is not mention in the release, is supported by $610,393 in NEVI funds. Pilot Company will own the charging station, working with “EVgo” to deploy the chargers as part of its “eXtend” service.

Once the charging station is installed, EV drivers will have access to four charging ports, capable of providing up to 350 kW of power.

The construction and installation are expected to be complete by early 2024 as Pilot’s location is one of 56 projects in 37 counties that were selected to expand access to reliable EV charging in Pennsylvania.

The NEVI funding supports the Commonwealth and federal goal of expanding EV charging along the previously designated Alternative Fuel Corridors (AFCs). See the full list of where the EV charging stations will be found below:

The projects that were conditionally awarded funding in Pennsylvania’s first round will receive a total of $34.8 million. The investment is part of the $171.5 million PennDOT will receive and distribute for EV charging station construction over five years through the BIL.

We look forward to providing EV drivers a state-of-the-art charging experience with unparalleled amenities and conveniences to make their journeys easier and more enjoyable. Our nationwide network of travel centers will soon offer fast charging at up to 500 locations, including several stations in Pennsylvania, as part of our collaboration with GM and EVgo to build the infrastructure necessary for reliable, long-distance EV travel.” Brad Anderson, Chief Operating Officer for Pilot Company.

PennDOT says they anticipate releasing the funding opportunity guidelines for Round 1A of NEVI funding in November and opening the Round 1A program for online submissions in December.

Around $22 million will be available for this round, which will help fill the remaining gaps along the AFC network.

A map of priority locations for Round 1A is available on PennDOT`s website, as well as, information on NEVI funds in Pennsylvania and planned and active construction projects.