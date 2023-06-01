PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Perfect weather for the outdoor show to kick off the Thursday night showcase bringing tribute bands to our area.

The music could be heard for miles as Party on the Patio kicked off at Mohegan Sun Pocono.

The season-long event features bands that perform tributes to Van Halen, AC/DC, and Bon Jovi, to name a few.

Party on the Patio is scheduled to take place every Thursday at Mohegan Sun Pocono through September.

“Tonight is our opening night of Party on the Patio at Mohegan Pennslyvania. One of my favorite bands behind me, Staying Alive tribute to the Bee Gees, a fan favorite, we’re so excited to have them, we’ve extended this year to 16 weeks. That’s right, just come on in, enjoy the music, it is 21 plus, but come on down, we’d love to have you,” said Jennifer Ducharme, Director of Events at Mohegan Pennsylvania.

“Well, me and my friends come here every for the past couple of years, you got great entertainment, great friends, great entertainment, it’s a great atmosphere to come out on a Thursday and break up your week and have a great time, so if you’re not coming down, you’re missing out on this,” said Danny Sullivan of Pittston Township.

Thursday’s tribute band played all the hits from the Bee Gees and admission is free.