Parts of Bradford County see 40 inches of snow

SAYRE, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Some areas saw more than three feet of snow since Wednesday. That’s creating problems for those working to dig out.

It’s a little bit difficult to tell where exactly to get an accurate measurement but as we reported this story, some areas could be seen as high as two feet.

People are using snow blowers and shovels to get a handle on the snow. As we traveled throughout the area this morning, Routes 6 and 220 seemed to be cleared with banks on the sides covering some mailboxes. However, cars and trucks stuck last night are still on the road and had to be plowed around.

Nearby Litchfield Township received a record 40 inches of snow.

