Parts of Bradford County see 40 inches of snow

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAYRE, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Some areas saw more than three feet of snow since Wednesday. That’s creating problems for those working to dig out.

It’s a little bit difficult to tell where exactly to get an accurate measurement but as we reported this story, some areas could be seen as high as two feet.

People are using snow blowers and shovels to get a handle on the snow. As we traveled throughout the area this morning, Routes 6 and 220 seemed to be cleared with banks on the sides covering some mailboxes. However, cars and trucks stuck last night are still on the road and had to be plowed around.

Nearby Litchfield Township received a record 40 inches of snow.

Reporter Cody Butler will have more on this record breaking snowfall on later editions of Eyewitness News.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Forecast

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Satellite/Radar

Satellite/Radar

Satellite/Radar

Radar

Radar

Temperatures

Temperatures

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Extended Forecast

Extended Forecast

Dew Points

Dew Points

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Eyewitness News is the only local television station with the WeatheRate Seal of Approval. WeatheRate is a company that compares television weather forecasts with the actual weather, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

WeatheRate has certified that Eyewitness News on WBRE, WYOU and PAhomepage.com has had the most accurate forecast year after year since 2008.

We've got the area's largest team of meteorologists working to keep you and your family safe in all kinds of weather. With a combined 45 years of experience forecasting the weather for Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, we're certified as the most trusted source for local weather information.

So when you need serious, accurate weather information, there's only once place to turn - Eyewitness News.

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos