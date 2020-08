WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON, PA and IRVING, Texas (Aug. 10, 2020) - Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., has named Andrew Wyatt as Vice President and General Manager of the company’s broadcast and digital operations serving the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, PA, area. In his new role, Mr. Wyatt will have oversight responsibility for WBRE-TV (NBC) and pahomepage.com, and all of their related social media channels. Mr. Wyatt will also oversee Nexstar’s relationship with Mission Broadcasting’s WYOU-TV (CBS) under a joint operating agreement. In 1996, WYOU-TV was the first acquisition for Nexstar, which is now comprised of 196 stations across 114 markets.

Mr. Wyatt joined the company in August 2018 as Vice President and General Manager of WDVM-TV (IND) and LocalDVM.com in Hagerstown, MD. He added responsibility for WDCW-TV (CW) and DCW50.com in nearby Washington, D.C., in February of this year. Since his arrival, he has expanded news content, improved viewer engagement, and delivered strong financial results. Mr. Wyatt’s leadership style and track record of engaging with local communities make him perfect to take on Nexstar’s Wilkes-Barre operations. He will assume his new responsibilities immediately and report to Theresa Underwood, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager, Nexstar Broadcasting.