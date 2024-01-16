SUQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Tuesday a portion of Interstate 81 Southbound in Susquehanna County had reopened after a reported crash.

PennDOT said I-81 South was closed from Exit 211 into Lenox, to Exit 206 into Glenwood/Lenoxville with a detour in place, which has since been lifted.

You can stay up to date on speed limit restrictions, road conditions, and closures on 511PA.com.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will provide updates as new information is made available.