MINERSVILLE, SCHULYKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A portion of Interstate 81 Northbound was closed after a tractor trailer crash near Minersville Sunday night.

Officials tell 28/22 News at 9:44 p.m., crews from Butler Township, Englewood, Tremont, and Minersville were called to the area of Interstate 81 Northbound between mile markers 116 and 119 for a reported tractor trailer rollover crash.

Officials tell 28/22 News one person reportedly suffered minor injuries and crews are still arriving on scene.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will provide more information as it becomes available.