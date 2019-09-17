Parking Upgrade in the Electric City

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Crews are now in full swing at Mohegan Sun Arena for hockey season. The October 12th home opener for the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins A-H-L season is just around the corner and the ice is now being created.

The process includes shifts of spraying the ice on, freezing a layer, adding necessary lines and mesh sponsor logos and repeating that over and over until there's one and a quarter to one and a third inches to accommodate hockey and other events that will take place on the ice.