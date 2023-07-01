WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Saturday, Barney Farms Park in South Wilkes-Barre has a new name and a new look, honoring the spirit of a brave eight-year-old boy who lost his battle with cancer.

It’s been a very emotional day for the Gray family. Their son, Nathan Gray, lost his battle to Whilms Tumor in January 2022.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown said after his mom Patricia came to him and asked for a bench to be placed in honor of Nathan in what was known as Barney Farms Park.

Mayor Brown wanted to do much more than that.

People and officials from the Wilkes-Barre community and communities all came for the opening of the new park.

The playground now has updates to its existing equipment, along with new additions that are specifically in honor of Nathan.

Everyone at the opening was able to enjoy all the new elements and free ice cream.

His family really was overwhelmed with the dedication of this city and the people in it to bring something together greater than they could have imagined.

“Everything he has for is here today but to see the family and what they are going through you saw the love today you saw when they saw that sign his brother his sister his mom and dad what it meant to them. this is his legacy right here,” said Mayor Brown.

Eyewitness News will have further details on this story at 11:00 p.m.