Parents protest Scranton school closure

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Scranton school district parents took their frustrations to the administration Thursday afternoon to protest the closure of Northeast Intermediate School.

They’re trying to make their voices heard as hundreds of students will be split up among West and South Intermediate Schools starting Friday.

The protest comes as Governor Tom Wolf visited a school in Lackawanna County Thursday.

Wolf proposed last week, a billion dollar initiative in the 2020-2021 budget to improve the health of schools in the commonwealth.

A dozen Northeast Intermediate School parents want their voices heard.

On Friday, 900 students from the school will be divided between West and South Intermediate schools.

These parents believe their children’s school is safe to return.

“Professionals that I have reached out to have researched.. There is nothing that shows in the data.. In the reports that northeast is a health hazard as of this time,” said Michelle Dempsey, parent.

Northeast has been closed for one week because of asbestos and lead concerns.

Governor Tom Wolf visited Riverside High School Thursday to speak with students about the governor’s scholarship proposal.

It’s where we asked Wolf about another proposal announcing a billion dollar plan to fix “toxic” schools like Scranton’s.

“We already borrow money for that now and I can add an additional billion dollars of borrowing, lets invest right now and get this done and we will pay this off over time,” said Governor Tom Wolf.

Wolf says he understands the parents’ frustration, both at Northeast and other schools in the district that are affected by lead and asbestos.

“Disruptions are not good. On the other hand it’s not good to have kids be exposed to those toxins,” said Governor Wolf.

“If all of these schools are dusted up with asbestos and everything then you know what.. You bet we deserve some of that money,” said George Polemitis, parent.

Parents are questioning the administration to reevaluate air quality at Northeast and their intentions on closing the school.

“It is a trust issue. We do not trust they do their diligence in this circumstance and that our children are paying the price yet again,” said Dempsey.

Governor wolf says he wants to work as fast as he can so districts like Scranton can get the money they need to fix the schools.

Before anything happens, the budget of course will have to be passed.