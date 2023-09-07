MCADOO, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scary moments were caught on video in Schuylkill County children were dropped off by their bus driver but not at their routine stop, leaving the students scared and confused. 28/22 News Reporter Iyee Jagne spoke with some very upset moms about an incident.

28/22 News received video from a parent from Wednesday when almost two dozen kids from McAdoo Kelayres were all dropped off at one stop by their bus driver.

There was a lot of confusion as they got off the bus. Some of the students on that bus were almost half a mile from their intended stops.

Some kids called their parents to pick them up and others had to make that walk home in almost 100-degree weather. Parents are outraged and want answers.

“I just think it’s very irresponsible. The school not to update the parents not let them know what was going on. I mean somebody should be held responsible you know like they’re kids they’re not even in high school yet they’re still in middle school so it’s quite upsetting that they would completely drop the ball like that,” said Jennifer Roslevich, the mom of one of the students.

“It was a hundred degrees, my daughter is asthmatic, there was 20 kids told to get off the bus at the same stop,” another mother of a student, Amy Caldwell, explained.

28/22 News reached out to both Hazleton Area School District and Rohrer Bus Service for comment but did not hear back.