Parents express concern over health hazards in Scranton schools

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) It seems like a normal Monday at Frances Willard Elementary School in Scranton as students headed back into the classroom. They were off for two days due to asbestos and lead concerns. Parents are still uneasy about sending their kids back into the classroom.

Vivian Williams is a parent at Frances Willard who expressed her concern to Eyewitness News. “My fourth grader is very concerned about going to school. And I can’t give her the reassurance that I know everything. I don’t. The school district has not shared everything that needs to be shared.” Williams stated.

Latoya Anderson’s two daughters also go to Frances Willard and she is just as upset.

“I’m still concerned because they posted the report and classroom 111 shows that there is chrysotile in there which is asbestos. So I want to know why they still have these kids coming to school.” Anderson told Eyewitness News.

Others are trusting the school to keep their kids safe. As for Anderson, she’s worried for the health of the children going back to class.

“My main concern is my children and I need to make sure they are healthy because that’s dangerous.”

According to parents one of two pages of the air quality report was posted on Facebook and later deleted. Williams is ready for more answers.

“With the past behavior of the board, there needs to be more transparency, there needs to be the reports shown and also explained.”

Though William Prescott, Robert Morris and Frances Willard are all back in class, Northeast Intermediate still remains closed Monday. There is no word yet on when they plan to re-open.

There will be a school board meeting at Scranton High School Monday at 7 pm for all concerned parents.