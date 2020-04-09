Parents and administrators react to extension of school closure

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Governor Wolf’s order today for all Pennsylvania schools to close permanently for the remainder of the academic year, due to COVID-19 concerns, is prompting a reaction from school district officials, parents and of course students.

The Governor and state Health Department officials says it is simply too much of risk to try and open schools anytime soon.

Crestwood High School staff members were handing out the daily lunches to parents and students. They now know this operation will go on until the end of this school year.

“I’m not surprised by the announcement. I had been expecting it,” So says Robert Mehalick, the Superintendent of the Crestwood School District.

Mehalick also responded to the announcement by saying, “The idea of putting 1,000 kids or more into a building that share hallways that share bathrooms that share the cafeteria— I didn’t think we’d get back. “

Mehalick says the school district — like others across the region- has been teaching classes online. He says that process will be taken to another level…

Tiffany Timpko, a parent in Crestwood School District said “We are going to now be expecting our students to log on. We are going to be looking at providing more rigor for our students and keeping them engaged.” Timpko claimed, “It came as no surprise for me honestly. I figured five other states had closed for the school year it was only a matter of time coming.”

Timpko’s two daughters attend school in the Crestwood District. She says they have a daily routine and believes every family will have to work through this new normal.

“I think it’s whatever works for each family is the best way to approach this,” Timpko said.

Her 8-year-old daughter Amanda was not too happy when she heard that she would not be returning to school this year.

Amanda West, who is a second grader, said would like to go back to regular school and that she misses her friends the most.

Superintendent Mehalick says he feels bad for all students but especially for Kindergarten students and High School Seniors. He’s says Kindergarten students should not have to start their school days like this, and Seniors should not have to end their school days like this.

There are so many unanswered questions for districts across our region that come with this closure order. Including the fate of graduation ceremonies, athletics and school social traditions like the Prom.