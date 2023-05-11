EYEWITNESS (WBRE/WYOU)— Sunday marks Mother’s Day a time to honor our mothers for all they do.

While one school hosted a special event for moms, local businesses are prepared for this special day too.

There’s still time to get your mom something special, after all, moms do make a lifetime commitment to the hardest job on the planet.

Smiling from ear to ear and with cameras in hand, some area moms beam with pride as their 6-year-old sons and daughters took to the stage for the Annual Mother’s Day Tea at Wyoming Valley Montessori School in Kingston.

“Each child learned a poem, a springtime poem, we gave them choices, they memorized those and practiced pubic speaking with that, they learned songs and they learned dance moves to go with that,” said Julie Pickarski a kindergarten teacher at Wyoming Valley Montessori School.

This event is months in the making and is the highlight of the year.

These kindergarteners also mastered doting on their lovely ladies by utilizing their newly learned skills in grace, courtesy, and etiquette.

“We sang 3 songs, we did some poems and we asked our mom if she wanted to join us for some tea,” said Sawyer a Kindergartener.

“I thought it was very special and this is something that the kindergarteners look forward to for months. They practice for a really long time for us mothers it’s just really special day for them to show us different things that they’ve learned, different things that they’ve practiced,” said Sawyer’s Mom.

Some mother-daughter duos even dressed alike for the occasion the youngsters also served mom special treats fit for their queens.

“I served her some tea, fruit cup, a cookie, a cupcake, sandwich, I think that’s it,” says Kindergartener Rosler.

“Daniel, what was your favorite part of today that you love?”, asked Eyewitness News reporter.

“Giving my mom food. Does this mean you’ll do it again? ah yes!” said Daniel Weiner a kindergartener.

Poems are special keepsakes, but if you want to show Mom even more love on Mother’s Day you don’t have to look very far.

Flowers, jewelry, or a day at the spa are all great options. At the Mother’s Day Tea, moms Eyewitness News spoke with say it’s the little things that bring the biggest joy.

“Just spending time with my boys and going out for a nice dinner would be wonderful,” said Sawyer’s mom

“It’s more about time taking some time to draw a card or a nice letter is really what touches my heart,” continued Stacy Rosenberg a mom.

“What are you looking forward to on Mother’s Day Mom?,” asked Eyewitness News.

Sleeping in, we like to get coffee, go for a walk, get breakfast, just spend time together,” explains Ashley Farrow a mom.

Just spending together now that’s a plan remember if you haven’t bought something special for Mom yet there’s still time Mother’s Day is this Sunday, May 14th.

