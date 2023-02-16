EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — For the first time, a high school in Wilkes-Barre is using an augmented reality app to promote its school, and it’s all thanks to a partnership with a local technology company.

The relationship created an opportunity for a student to use what he’s learned in the classroom and apply it to real life.

An area high school student took his passion for 3D printers to create a web app, complete with 3D “how-to” videos.

Now the school he attends, Wilkes-Barre STEM Academy is using the app as an advertising tool to help attract new students.

The teen’s eye-opening experience all started with an internship at a local technology company.

Michael Andrews, a senior at Wilkes Barre Area STEM Academy has a passion for 3D printers. But until now, never had easy access to directions on how to maintain and repair them.

But, while interning at Viz Vibe, a technology company in Wilkes-Barre, Andrews developed a web app.

It features step-by-step directions on how to maintain and repair 3D printers, as well as, information about Wilkes Barre STEM Academy.

“What you do is pull up the website, wbstem.vizvibe.com, click on 3D printing, it will pull up a new window, it’ll show write-ups of different steps,” says Andrews.

In addition to step-by-step directions, the website also allows you to play a video that highlights the steps in real time.

It features a 3D image of a 3D printer that you touch and moves with the tip of your finger.

“Then you can click on various hot spots and see white plus signs and it will pull up a tutorial video specifically on that part of the video. The filament runs out, you highlight the hot spot, then it’ll walk you through how to remove the filament and replace it,” Andrews added.

“Instead of running to your desktop, doing a google search literally it’s at the tip of your fingers with the tablet,” said Kevin Jones the Co-CEO and Founder of VizVibe.

This technological experience all started less than a year ago due to a collaboration between Wilkes-Barre STEM Academy and VizVibe. It’s through an internship at Viz Vibe that Michael was able to flourish.

“We love to get our kids out in the community they wanted to meet people in the industry to see what the real world looks like meet them, work with them, network..it’s one of the biggest things we like to do in STEM academy,” explained Keith Eberts, a teacher at Wilkes-Barre Area STEM Academy.

“When students intern with us, a student like Michael is doing real-world experience and actually producing videos…he wrote the scripts, he’s the talent on it step by step directions we helped him edit for content. but it’s all Michael,” explained Jones.

“Something I can say I worked on something I am proud to show people who come into STEM later on. I can put it on a resume, this is what I worked on and I am proud of it,” said Andrews.

Now that Andrews has a deeper knowledge of 3D printers and web development, he plans to pursue a college degree in mechatronics that’s a combination of electrical and mechanical engineering.

The new web app was recently showcased to the public at an open house at Wilkes-Barre Area STEM Academy Wednesday night.

If you would like to know more about Wilkes-Barre Area STEM Academy or the benefits of interning with companies like VizVibe head to their websites for more information.