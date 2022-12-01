EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Many college kids will be home for the holidays, and some will be traveling alone for the first time.

As college kids look forward to a long break from school over the Christmas holiday, many will be traveling a far distance to get home. For some, navigating crowded airports and congested highways solo can be daunting but there are ways to make your travel go smoothly.

Whether you’re traveling by plane, train, or automobile this holiday season plan ahead and be patient.

Crystal Chericos is a Travel Agent with AAA in Dickson City. She says the first rule of travel before you fly the friendly skies is to download the airline’s app onto your mobile device.

“Right now we have shortages of everything so preplanning and having a backup plan is great,” stated Chericos.

The airline apps will also indicate whether your flight is delayed or canceled.

“I just recently traveled my gate got changed my app notified me my gate had changed so I didn’t walk 15 gates out of the way,” explained Cherico.

If that happens, you can search for other flights on the app or head to the customer service desk in the airport terminal for assistance in rebooking your flight.

Another tip, pack lightly, share your itinerary with loved ones and plan for transfers to and from the airport.

“Taxis are still around, and Ubers and Lyfts are easy ways to get around for transportation. Safety-wise you can see the person’s license plate and picture, you can see the make and color of the vehicle, said Chericos.

If you plan to pack gifts in your luggage this holiday season you may want to think again. If your presents raise a red flag, TSA will unwrap them.

"I would suggest having presents shipped ahead of time. You still have to follow TSA rules knowing liquid and gel rules is very important. The TSA website will give you 311 rules as far as liquid and gels. If you can spread it, spill it, and spray it can't be in your carry-on," explained Chericos.

Whether you’re traveling by air or by car there are plenty of ways to be well-prepared for your trip.