EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Summer is officially here, many will spend more time outdoors. That means skin protection is a priority to avoid skin cancer.

For many people, summer is a time for soaking up the sun. but while the sun is enjoyable, it can also be harmful if you’re not careful.

Molly Hunt of Jermyn enjoys taking walks on sunny days.

“I need to stay in the shade more. I’m always in the sun,” says Hunt.

According to the skin cancer foundation, one in five Americans will develop skin cancer by age 70. Dermatologists say awareness and prevention are key when it comes to staying safe under the sun. So here are some myths that we addressed with dermatologist Dr. Kathleen Noss of Geisinger.

Myth #1: Having a base tan is equivalent to wearing sunscreen.

“Anyone can get damage to their skin from UVA/UVB rays that the sun emits. Everyone should be using sun protection,” said Dr. Noss.

Myth #2: You can safely get a tan if you work up to it.

“There is no safe way to tan other than perhaps a spray tan even those will claim to have sun protection in them but that’s only for a few hours,” added Dr. Noss.

Myth #3: Waterproof sunscreen stays on while swimming. According to the FDA, the terms waterproof or sweatproof are no longer permitted and have been replaced with water-resistant and sweat resistant.

“What that refers to is if they maintain SPF, 40-50 minutes after swimming and sweating. Even if it’s determined to be water resistant it’s still recommended to reapply after swimming,” explained Dr. Noss.

Myth #4: You only need sunscreen when you’re spending time in the sun.

“Say you’re wearing long sleeves and long pants, depending on the weave it only offers medium to moderate protection from the sun so you would still need sunscreen underneath your clothing unless it has a protective rating on it,” Dr. Noss continued.

Sunburn treatment: cool compress, pain relievers, aloe.

If you do get a sunburn, treat it with a cool compress, acetaminophen, or ibuprofen and aloe. If you blister, see your doctor. When it comes to infants seek shade, and use sunscreen sparingly on their face and hands.

As for Molly, she never leaves home without sun protection.

“It prevents wrinkles and skin cancer. it runs in my family and I definitely don’t want to get that,” says Hunt.

Experts say use broad spectrum SPF, so it protects you from UVA and UVB rays.