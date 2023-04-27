EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— Athletes who play contact sports can be prone to injuries.

According to the American Dental Association, about a third of dental emergencies are related to sports.

15-year-old Joshua Lentowski is an avid baseball and basketball player at Holy Cross High School in Dunmore, but he doesn’t wear any protective gear.

“I’ve accepted the risk of playing sports. I’ve played all my life, so I played so long I know how to deal with injuries to prevent myself from getting injured,” said Lentowski.

Mouthguards are required in only four school-based sports: football, ice hockey, lacrosse, and field hockey.

Coach Bill Carter has been a baseball coach for more than 40 years and has seen his fair share of injuries on the diamond. He says it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“If a field is not taken care of you get a bad hop, you get it right in the face, and you get your tooth knocked out at least if you have a mouth guard you have protection,” explained Coach Carter.

Doctor Natalie Stinton, a specialist in Pediatric Dentistry at Geisinger says there are a wide range of injuries, from minor to severe, that can occur to the teeth without mouth protection.

“Mouth guards help distribute the force to the face more evenly, protect front teeth especially. it could mean the difference between taking a ball to the face and having no injury versus losing a tooth permanently,” added Dr. Stinton.

So what should parents do if this should happen to their child?

“If you want to keep those cells alive and give it the best chance for healing would be to put it in milk would be the second choice to putting it in the mouth immediately,” continued Dr. Stinton.

If you don’t have milk a cup of saliva will do.

There are different types of mouthguards which are: stock, boil and bite, and custom.

According to Dr. Stinton, the appropriate mouthguard depends on what stage your child’s teeth are in.

“If they’re fully grown and permanent teeth are in around age 12 or 13 that’s when we recommend a custom fit mouthguard that has best-proven track record it’s more comfortable they’re more likely to wear it,” explained Dr. Stinton.

As for players like Lentowski, Coach Carter says it’s up to parents to urge their kids to wear mouthguards.

“It’s up to the parent to say listen let’s go get you fitted, get something comfortable you can play in and save you any kind of tooth damage once you have tooth damage its with you the rest of your life,” Coach Carter continued.

Mouthguards can range in price from $15 to $800, depending on whether they are stock, boil and bite, or custom-made by a dentist.

A special mouthguard for braces is also available and it’s also important to wear mouthguards during practice as well as at games.