EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— With summer comes an increase of outdoor activities like dirt bike racing and ATV riding.

Unfortunately, the risk of traumatic injuries also increases. But those injuries can be prevented with the use of helmets.

Trauma doctors at Geisinger say severe accidents go up ten-fold during the summer months. The ability to heal from major blows to the head can be very difficult, but wearing a helmet can mean the difference between life and death.

One teen from our area is being hailed as a miracle kid thanks to a helmet and a qualified medical team.

Wilson Abram, 15, of Mifflinburg likes to golf, fish, and compete in cross-country races, but three years ago Wilson’s life was in jeopardy.

In October 2020, during an afternoon of dirt bike riding with his friend in the open fields by his house, Wilson was struck by a truck traveling at a high rate of speed.

“There was one field we were riding in, then we were going to go down the road to ride in another field then that’s when it happened,” says Wilson.

Wilson had to be life-flighted to Geisinger that’s where he met Orthopedic Trauma Surgeon Dr. Mark Seeley.

“At Geisinger, he was found to have two dropped lungs, and both of his carotid arteries to his brain were injured. He had both open femurs fractures, a really bad elbow fracture, and he also had internal injuries to his bowel, pancreas, and spleen,” explained Dr. Seeley.

Wilson was rushed to the operating room where the medical team worked together to determine Wilson’s initial procedures all complex and risky due to his extensive injuries.

“When we did the procedure on his legs, we got him walking the next day which is really the goal. It’s good for the whole body to start moving and it puts the kid in a mindset I can tackle this,” added Dr. Seeley.

And Wilson was tackling his injuries with his parents by his side.

“Things were happening so fast, so much info being thrown at us, you’re trying to digest all that,” said Doug Abram, Wilson’s dad.

They had a plan and our plan was just to be with him, keep him comfortable,” continued Kathleen Abram, Wilson’s mom.

After several surgeries and a long road of rehabilitation, Wilson is back to being a normal kid. His doctor credits the helmet Wilson was wearing as a lifesaver.

“As simple as putting on a helmet is the difference between having your child bounce back from an injury to someone who has lifelong issues,” says Dr. Seeley.

“It gives a positive outlook on life you get to wake up every day, some people wake up sad, not me,” added Wilson.

Dr. Seeley says it’s important for parents to help their children understand the importance of wearing protective gear such as a helmet and teaching them the responsibility they have for their own safety.

The Abrams are grateful their son is alive and well and by the way Wilson no longer rides a dirt bike.