EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s no doubt being a parent requires a lot of juggling and sometimes that means moms and dads don’t carve out “me” time. A time for self-care like exercise.

Our bodies change as we age. there are certain health issues that people over 50 might be prone to develop if they don’t stay active.

Experts say without getting your heart pumping and muscles moving, you could be shaving years off of your life.

55-year-old Katie Sunday of Clarks Summit makes it a point to break a sweat at the gym daily. She’s led an active lifestyle for the past 30 years and clearly sees the benefits of keeping her heart pumping and muscles moving.

“I feel wonderful at my age people say you have energy, how’s your flexibility I’m not tired I think working out here, especially during covid has helped my immunity I feel strong, I feel healthy,” said Sunday.

And staying healthy is Katie’s goal as she aims to avoid the risk of developing the bone disease Osteoporosis the same illness her mother suffered.

“She had to have a couple of disks removed when she was in her 70s and I don’t want to become her this is about my personal strength and my personal flexibility you still need to touch your toes and you still need to get dressed in the morning and this helps with all of that,” added Sunday.

And some say exercise even helps improve their mental health.

“Most people go through a work day feeling stressed, I feel like I get that stress out in the morning before I go to work. I go to work and I’m calm, said Arron Zoma from Factoryville.

“Being a mom always doing for my kids, in the gym it’s just my time I love that,” added Brooke Nyland from Clifford.

Brandon Sales has been a personal trainer at Brown gym for 5 years and during that time he says he’s seen an increase in older people staying active.

“In the past, it used to be teenagers and young adults now I see people in their 40’s, 50’s, 60,s even 70s.They get one scare and they want to prolong life, longevity is the goal,” explained Sales.

As we age, our bodies deteriorate over time causing pain, limited flexibility even balance issues and that’s not all.

Here are 5 steps to keep you healthy as you age:

Be active often start small then gradually increase your intensity.

Improve your diet

Get quality sleep

Stop smoking and limit alcohol consumption

Challenge your brain

“Bone density gets weaker, body composition changes sedentary lifestyle does the body more harm than good. If you are predisposed to genetic family diseases being sedentary can ramp up that progression because you refuse to stay active,” Sales continued.

Plus, Brandon says, if you are predisposed to genetic family diseases being sedentary can ramp up that progression because you don’t stay active.