EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— One in ten middle and high school students use e-cigarettes or vapes according to the CDC.

Pediatricians that Eyewitness News spoke to from the area say they are seeing more kids vaping and they say the dangers are more significant than smoking cigarettes that’s why prevention education is key.

Vaping among teens has grown increasingly popular, but Drug and Alcohol Prevention Specialist, Cammie Anderson is seeing kids as young as nine years old who are vaping.

“We’re seeing it happen at younger and younger ages. This is not just something we just looking at high schools. We’re seeing it in middle schools and sometimes below that in elementary schools,” said Anderson.

Vaping refers to using e-cigarettes that heat liquids to produce an aerosol that users inhale into their lungs. Some come in fruity flavors making them more appealing to kids.

“A lot of times when I talk to young kids they can’t understand how “Swedish Fish” or “Watermelon” or “Root Beer” or “Mango,” how can that be dangerous. We eat these candies we try to talk about the difference between ingesting candy with those flavors and inhaling that into our lungs,” explained Anderson.

The other issue is safety as Dr. Jill Mccoy, a pediatrician with PAK Pediatrics says the aerosol from vaping could exacerbate health conditions such as asthma or even cause lung damage.

“The nicotine in vapes could be up to 20 times the nicotine could be a whole pack of cigarettes worth of nicotine in one vape cartridge. Other chemicals like formaldehyde, heavy metals that are known cancer-causing agents cause lung disease in younger patients,” says Dr. Mccoy.

Because vapes are compact and easily concealable it makes vaping easier to get away with in non-smoking areas such as schools.

Some vapes look like common objects like USB drives, watches, pens, and even markers.

That’s why it’s important for parents to educate themselves about vapes and be good role models.

“If they themselves are vaping or smoking cigarettes think about quitting and using that as an example to your children too,” added Dr. Mccoy.

“Set serious ground rules. This is not acceptable, it’s not safe. Look to find a way to help them quit,” Anderson continued.

Here are some tips on prevention and quitting:

Explain the dangers

Prepare your kids for peer pressure and discuss what they might say if a friend offers a cigarette or e-cigarette

Establish a smoke-free home; don’t allow anyone to smoke in your home.

Medical Professionals still don’t know the long-term health effects of vaping so, start talking with your kids at a young age to help steer them away from vaping, e-cigarettes, and cigarettes.