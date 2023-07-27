WAVERLY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For many kids, summer is a time for fun and relaxation. But for some teens, it’s also a good time to enter the workforce.

Raising teens can be costly, but a part-time job can help alleviate some expenses. So, if it’s time for your teen to find a summer job help them figure out how to find something they’ll enjoy while making a buck.

For seven weeks in the summer, you’ll find 17-year-old Thomas Rossinni of Waverly working as a camp counselor at the Waverly Community House. Also known as the Comm, it features summer activities for 120 kids ages 4 to 12 years old from 9:00 a.m. To 1:00 p.m. on weekdays.

“I’ve been here since I was a little camper and looking up to older CITs and looking up to them as a role model, I wanted to be like them one day, that led me to want to be a counselor like today,” said Rossinni.

28/22 News asked, “Did you ever think you’d be working with children?”

“Not until I got to the point I became a CIT I realized how much I loved being here and love this community. I wanted to be a counselor and work with kids,” Rossinni responded.

For over 100 years, the Waverly Community House has been the social and cultural center of the local community. The comm not only offers summer camp, but also features educational, recreational, and cultural opportunities all year long including after-school programs, Halloween costume parties, and Easter egg hunts.

“Talk to anybody and they all say I love the Comm,” said Michelle Hamilton, the executive director of the Waverly Community Center.

“The Bealon’s started this in 1919, we’re at 100 years right now it’s beloved by everybody that lives here. They can walk here, they can play on tennis courts, play on the playground,” added Hamilton.

And the campers say there’s no better place to be in the summer than comm camp.

“I love the gym because we play so many things in there like dodgeball, spun, tag,” said nine-year-old Ben Rudy.

“My favorite part is the candy store and making new friends,” explained eight-year-old, Brogan Irving.

“What I like most about the camp is having friends near you and having fun. Everything it’s all fun,” stated Madox Karam, nine years old.

And making camp fun is a big part of Rossinni’s job. Working at Comm Camp not only helps him earn money and save for college but it’s also helped him learn valuable skills such as responsibility and leadership. His advice to other teens contemplating getting a part-time job.

“Just go for it! It’s a great opportunity to get real-life experience and be in the workplace making your own money, it’s awesome,” Rossinni continued.

The Fair Labor Standards Act sets standards on how many hours minors can work, how much they get paid, and safety standards.

If a teen has after-school activities or a heavy class load, a part-time job may not suit him or her which makes summer a more convenient time to find work.