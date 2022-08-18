TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING (WBRE/WYOU) — They are synonymous with sunny fields and prairie vistas. Sunflowers are in full bloom at a farm in Wyoming County.

A sure sign that late summer is upon us is the fields of sunflowers that are in full bloom right now.

Visitors flock to the fields near Tunkhannock to experience the beauty of nature for themselves, as they prove to be a picture-perfect backdrop for family photos.

Sunflowers as far as the eye can see are in full bloom at Brown Hill Farm in Lemon Township near Tunkhannock.

The Brown family planted 30 acres of sunflowers and have been welcoming visitors seven days a week, since the end of July.

“Our weekday evenings are almost as busy as Saturday and Sunday. We love that we can spread out the crowds and not be so heavy on the weekends.” Michele Brown explained.

Miles and miles of sunflowers serve as the perfect backdrop. The Scarnato family of Scranton is here looking to capture the perfect picture.

“We come up here as often as we can. Her sister-in-law is a season ticket holder, they live less than a mile away so we decided to come and enjoy the sunflowers. What do you think? We love it!” Scarnato explains.

They’re not the only ones. As many as 10,000 visitors are expected here by season’s end. Some even come dressed in sunflower attire.

“It’s our first time coming up here with the sunflowers. They’re absolutely gorgeous,” Carolyn Kerr, from Dunmore, said.

Various props are perfectly positioned throughout the copious crops, making for the ideal backdrop. There are blue suede couches, a vintage pickup truck, and even an American flag.

“We spend a lot of time without props. We have new props every year. We rotate them around the field, it’s really fun to watch them utilize those,” Brown states.

Jamie Baresse of Clarks Summit is a professional photographer. Her business has picked up since the demand for photo shoots in these fields has become very popular.

“This place has the most beautiful backdrop, and most gorgeous fields it’s absolutely the place to be,” Baresse said.

Have mobility issues? No problem. A tram is available to transport visitors around the farm, you can pick your own sun-shaped flower, or simply stroll the open land. There are 20 varieties here.

Once you’ve picked a bunch, you can get them wrapped to take home, or you can transport them in one of these containers.

“They can buy a french bucket for $30 and fill it with as many as they want or cut a single stem and pay $1 for it enjoy that home!” Brown explains.

Brown Hill Farm also features a petting zoo, a gift shop, concessions, and a playground. Brown Hill Farm, is accepting visitors through Sunday, August 21.

The farm is open 4-8 pm, on weekdays, and 10-6 on weekends. Come October, it will feature a pumpkin festival.