EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The New Year brings new fitness goals for many but making healthier choices can be difficult for those just starting their fitness journey.

With a vast amount of information out there, it’s often difficult to know where to begin.

Every year many people make a resolution to lose weight and get fit.

In fact, a recent analysis of google search data revealed an unprecedented number of Americans looking to start training at a gym.

But how can you turn those lofty goals into successful results without losing interest by march?

Eyewitness News Reporter Paola Giangiacomo talked to a personal trainer who offers great tips for those just starting out on their quest to get fit.

Google Searches for gym memberships exploded 176% in the United States as of January 2023, the highest level in internet history, according to an analysis by Financial World.

If you’ve made a resolution to be your “Best Me in 23,” turning those lofty goals into successful results don’t have to feel overwhelming.

“Don’t try to achieve goals immediately,” said Personal Trainer Charlie Davis of Clarks Summit.

Davis has been training clients for more than 20 years.

He even works with this familiar face, Eyewitness News Chief Meteorologist Josh Hodell.

“The day is not complete if I don’t do some form of exercise,” said Hodell.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity, and two days of muscle-strengthening activity each week for adults.

If you’re beginning a fitness routine, it’s best to start out slowly, then gradually increase the intensity…

“Start two, three days a week, add a fourth or fifth day, do a day of cardio, a day of weight training, a day of cardio and switch it up so you’re not doing too much of the same,” said Davis.

Davis says, combining cardio with weight training can speed up weight loss.

Cardio burns calories during the duration of the exercise.

When exercise ends, cardio burning is over when you weight train you tear down muscle tissue, your body burns extra calories by raising your BMI, and basal metabolic rate burns calories long after the session is over.

Fitness goals aren’t just reached in the gym, making good food choices are just as important as achieving a healthy lifestyle.

As a trainer, Davis promotes protein at every meal, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up on the foods you love like pizza. Moderation is key.

“Protein builds muscle it causes satiety so base you’re meal around protein..morning its eggs, if its lunch, turkey, dinner- chicken ..then add a fruit, vegetable and a complex carbohydrate,” said Davis.

All tips that avid gym goer Josh Hodell already follows, and says the benefits of a heart-healthy diet are worth the effort.

“It can be challenging to find recipes and new menu options overall I’ve seen the health benefits. You have to find a way to take bland food and make it appealing and enjoyable to eat,” said Hodell.

For help with meals, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, along with the American Diabetes Association created a booklet that features tips for weight management. It can be found for $3.99 on Amazon.