EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— Nowadays many people in the U.S. listen to a podcast. Now, two local nonprofit agencies are banding together to host a youth podcast workshop for area kids.

16-year-old Kyle Montigney from Duryea produces her own podcast called ‘Talk of Fame’.

“When you get started you don’t know how it’s going to turn out but then as you do more interviews you learn so much,” said Montigney.

For Kylie, podcasting is a technological art form, a creative outlet that allows Kylie to express herself. She interviews everyone from entertainers to politicians to athletes. The podcast has helped Kylie gain confidence and develop a craft she enjoys sharing with the world.

“I never talked about my anxiety and depression but with a podcast, it made me more confident in myself,” continued Montigney.

Kylie picked up a passion for podcasting during the covid 19 pandemic when she was 14. Soon, area kids just like Kylie will have an opportunity to learn about podcasting at a free workshop here at the PNC Bank building on North Main Avenue in Scranton.

The workshop for middle and high school students called ‘Speak Up’ will be taught by Glynnis Johns of The Black Scranton Project.

“We’re excited to have 15 kids here to teach them about podcasting how to do research, and storytelling I think it’ll be really great opportunity and activity for students to come out and express what they want to,” added the instructor at Black Scranton.

‘Speak Up’ is being presented by the Scranton Fringe, Black Scranton, Lackawanna County Arts and Culture Department, and Park Multi-Media.

Local writer and actor, Conor Kelly O’Brien is also lending his expertise to the workshop.

“The students will not only get to research, write, develop, and perform their own podcast, but they even have a small hand in the production of the audio engineering, understand how sound works, how the microphone works, the incorporation of instrumental music,” explains O’Brien.

When the 4-week youth podcast wraps up, students will be able to share the project they helped create through an app on their phone or computer with anyone, anywhere.

As for Kylie, she says if you’re thinking about starting your own podcast.

“I would say just go for it!,” said Montigeny.

The ‘Speak Up’ youth podcasting sessions take place every Tuesday from 4 to 6 pm starting May 9 and run until May 30.

To register, simply email your interest to info@scrantonfringe.org for more information.