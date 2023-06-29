SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The job of a seamstress or seamster can be viewed as an art form that requires passion and dedication.

When you need your dress taken in or your pants hemmed you take them to a seamstress or a tailor, but being a sewing professional requires skill, passion, and a deep knowledge of fabrics and fashion design.

Eyewitness News spoke with one seamstress in Lackawanna County about the tools required to sew like a pro.

“I am finishing the ends of the hem, I am connecting all the layers,” said Debbie Sherman.

For Debbie Sherman of “Sew Smart Fabrics” in downtown Scranton, no two days are the same. She spends her time altering clothes for clients, but her specialty is creating custom formal wear such as wedding gowns.

Debbie has been a seamstress for four decades, working out of her fabric store on Washington Avenue which her parents started 60 years ago. Debbie has extensive fashion knowledge and sewing capabilities, skills she says she learned as a young girl from her mother who worked alongside her every day.

“My parents were always in the fabric business. I liked clothes so one day I decided to make my own then when people wanted my help, wanted me to do things for them so I started slow and as my kids got older I went into doing it for other people,” Debbie told Eyewitness News.

As a seamstress, Debbie measures customers for the perfect fit and makes necessary alterations. She uses dexterity to sew and cuts materials with preciseness.

Whether Debbie is hemming a gown or creating one from scratch, communication, and attention to detail are key components to being a successful seamstress or seamster.

“You work with a customer you let them know this is what I can do for you what are you looking for, your style,” Debbie explained.

If you would like to become a seamstress, Debbie recommends enrolling in a program that can provide training, complete an apprenticeship, and finally earn certification.

“Start simple basic skirt then go to pants then go to a dress…different components to a garment are done differently so you have to learn how to fit it in how to put a zipper in how to put a sleeve in its not overnight.”

Joann Fabrics and Crafts offers sewing classes, or you can find tutorials online such as on youtube.

Household items can be some of the easiest sewing projects to get started on, such as pillowcases or blankets.

By the way, it can take Debbie up to 30 hours to make a wedding gown and 8 hours to make a dress.