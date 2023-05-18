EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Almost all schools in Pennsylvania offer Holocaust education, but for some teachers, it’s a challenging subject to navigate.

An author who specializes in Holocaust education recently spoke to a group of local educators and shared some practical advice about how teachers can improve the way they approach the subject in the classroom.

All eyes and ears are on Dr. Mark Gudgel not only has he taught students about the Holocaust for 18 years, but he’s also penned a book, ‘Think Higher Feel Deeper, Holocaust Education in the Secondary Classroom.’

In his presentation to a group of area teachers during the holocaust symposium at the Hilton Scranton Conference Center, Dr. Gudgel says Holocaust education requires urgency, sensitivity, and a high level of awareness.

“Nothing requires a teacher to be more on their game than teaching about the holocaust, you really have to have it together,” said Dr. Gudel.

One tip teachers were given to help navigate the challenges of teaching about the Holocaust was to avoid necro-pornography, the showing of naked pictures, and instead replace them with images that are meaningful and impactful like this one.

“None of us as classroom practitioners has the permission to display the dead naked bodies of any of these victims to try to make a point whether its in text or a classroom full of young people, we don’t have the right to do that,” added Dr. Gudgel.

Shane Colleran teaches 8th-grade students at Our Lady of Peace School in Clarks Summit.

He says the seminar was informative and helpful.

“I thought it was great it really gives us a lot of information and resources to help teach the holocaust more directly and more interestingly. i think it’ll be good to apply those things in the classroom,” continued Colleran.

Offer greater context, avoid simple answers to complex questions, trust the process, and travel.

“The anecdote to ignorance is travel. I became a better teacher by traveling to the places I taught about. Going to places is such a meaningful thing, it provides you with something you can’t get anywhere else,” explained Dr. Gudgel.

Tips on how to present the holocaust to students:

Offering greater context information seen in prints such as quotes

avoid simple answers to complex questions

trust the process of teaching

travel

To gain more knowledge for yourself, Dr. Gudgel recommends visiting the United States Holocaust Museum in Washington D.C.