EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Summer is a time for fun and relaxation, but it’s also a time students can slip behind academically. It’s called the summer slide and it affects kids from kindergarten through high school.

One area tutor 28/22 News spoke with says it’s important for kids to do something to engage their brains during the summer.

As a tutor with C&G Tutoring, Gennelle Sedon sees firsthand how students can fall behind in their academics during the summer months. She says students lose up to 25% of the material they had retained during the previous school year.

“It’s just a natural regression of things, especially for students who are struggling maybe they just on task or staying up to par then summer happens they turn it off they become very relaxed instead of keeping up with their studies,” Sedon explained.

And Sedon says the decline is sharper in math compared to reading, but there are fun ways to engage in learning.

First, avoid a classroom setting, instead visit a park or bookstore. Also, try playing games that include mathematics.

“I had a client a few years ago working on her addition and subtraction she really was not a math person and we would roll and dice. And you could do a simple problem here let’s say we took 90 and 17 that’s a lot more fun than doing it on pen and paper,” Sedon said.

Workbooks and websites are also useful tools to engage students in learning during the summer.

“You can go over letters and things like that, you can incorporate art into their words. There’s also great websites like Kahn Academy and study smarter they’re completely free and they’re really good for today’s 21st-century learner,” Sedon stated.

Reading is one way to avoid the summer slide and The Railriders Organization has just the trick with its Reading Railroad Promotion.

“So we’re excited to partner with our friends at Red Robin to encourage summer reading for kids aged four through thirteen. All children have to do is read five books and they’ll receive a complimentary Rail Riders tickets, as well as a complementary Red Robin coupon,” said Railriders Community Relations Manager Krista Lutzick.

What’s better than burgers and baseball?

Over 600 kids participated last year. The promotion has been extended.

Parents can register their children through communityrelations@swbrailrdiers.com for the Reading Railroad Promotion and get additional information regarding tutoring online.

Other ways to encourage learning during the summer are to play board games that include addition and subtraction or card games.