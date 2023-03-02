EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— Sleepovers or slumber parties are nothing new for many kids it’s a rite of passage, but for others, it’s a foreign concept.

While some cultures are accustomed to allowing sleepovers or slumber parties, for others it’s not even a consideration, it’s simply a hard no!

Before you consider allowing your kids to spend the night at a friend’s house, one psychologist and a local mom Eyewitness News talked to offer tips on how to navigate the do’s and the don’ts.

“I knew I was a phone call away and prepared to go pick her up or my son up if needed,” said O’Malley.

Elizabeth O’Malley of Scranton is a school teacher and a mom of three, two of her children have had sleepovers starting at the age of five.

“If anyone’s asked them and they want to, I‘ve always been of the mind like alright enjoy, if they need me ill be there,” added O’Malley.

Fortunately, O’Malley has never experienced any negative issues after sending her kids to sleep over at someone else’s house and never had any regrets about allowing it.

“I see it as a mini practice in life lessons,” continued O’Malley.

Although O’Malley sees value in the overnight get-togethers, other parents come from cultures where sleepovers are not common and view them as unnecessary and potentially harmful.

Some parents worry their kids may get abused, or their kids will be exposed to adult content, experiment with drugs and alcohol, or develop behavior problems all legitimate concerns according to experts.

“We need to be real concerned and ‘on it’ when it comes to parenting,” stated Dr. Hazzouri.

Dr. Lauren Hazzouri is a psychologist from Scranton and the mother of an adult daughter. Although her daughter’s first sleepover was the day she left for college Dr. Hazzouri admits sleepovers are individual to the child and may help teach flexibility.

“Ok I eat cereal at home but when I went over to Suzie’s house they had pancakes for breakfast in the morning that’ s different, so they learn how other people live,” explained Dr. Hazzouri.

If you do allow sleepovers Dr. Hazzouri insists that you ask host-specific questions.

“Is there alcohol in the home? Is there going to be a sober parent in the home? are there pets in the home? are there other children in the home? who’s going to be sleeping in the home that night? As parents, you have to ask tough questions and maybe feel a little uncomfortable to know their kid is going to be in a safe environment,” continued Dr. Hazzouri.

There is no right age to allow sleepovers it does depend on the child as Dr. Hazzouri pointed out and how well you know the family.

Most parents agree that the adolescent age is a safe period to begin sleepovers as it does take a couple of days to recover from a poor night’s sleep.