SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Many families are beginning to plan their summer vacations.

According to Booking.com, three in four Americans are planning a trip this summer and many are wasting no time planning their family getaways. If you’re on a tight budget, being flexible can help you save.

“You get ten days off you get to enjoy time with your family, not working and doing things around the house,” said Mark Beach from Hop Bottom.

Mark Beach of Hop Bottom and his three teenagers are at AAA North Penn in Scranton getting passports for future travel, but this summer they already have plans to drive to the Outer Banks in North Carolina, an annual vacation they look forward to in July.

“Last year the gas prices were 5$ a gallon, this year it’s a little cheaper so hopefully it’ll be a little less expensive,” added Beach.

Right now, according to AAA, the average price for gas in Pennsylvania is $3.75, but keep in mind it’s likely to go higher due to OPEC’s recent decision to cut oil production.

When it comes to flying travel experts such as Crystal Chiricos of AAA North Penn predict airfare will remain high through 2023.

“Right now they’re the highest I’ve seen in the last 2 years that’s because many people are traveling,” says Chiricos.

Chiriocos adds the key to airline travel is to fly at non-peak times.

“The first-week kids are out of school here in PA seems to be the highest and the last week in July and the first week in August tends to peak up again because everyone wants to go before everybody gets back to school prices seem to fall down again the second week of august when kids go back to school,” explains Chiriocos.



Higher prices can be attributed to high demand, rising jet fuel costs, and staffing shortages

So that means plan for delays, pack lightly and keeping food and medications on hand in a small backpack like this.

For the best savings, flexibility is crucial. If you’re willing to be adventurous, Chiriocos recommends the mystery deal which offers savings of $1500 to $3,000 per person.

“It gives you six golden, six-star resorts down to four-star resorts, the plus side, you have a choice of eight resorts they’re going to put you at, you just don’t know which resort until 48 hours prior. I have done this with my husband numerous times and I’ve never been disappointed,” Chiriocos continues.

You can schedule an appointment with AAA North Penn at any of its locations at AAA.com/appointments so there’s less waiting time.

If you need a passport to travel overseas, keep in mind they take 12-16 weeks to be processed and mailed back to you.

Download your Airline’s app for information on cancelations and flight changes.

Purchase currency before you leave and inquire which credit cards are preferred in the country you’re going to visit, American Express and Discover are not accepted everywhere.