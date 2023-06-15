EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Three out of four teens say they aren’t confident about their level of financial knowledge, according to a Green Light survey.

Research shows nearly 60% of parents are reluctant to talk to their kids about money matters.

But, now a camp aimed at teaching financial literacy offers teens valuable skills to get them on the right track.

Dawn Hansen of Clarks Summit is an adolescent growth coach and helps teenagers become familiar with personal finance. She says conversations around financial topics are critical to start at an early age to help mold a child’s mindset and create good spending habits.

“The earlier they start to learn about these things, the better off they’ll be,” said Hansen.

In this class at Abington Community Library in Clarks Summit, Dawn explains basic financial literacy principles like the importance of earning a paycheck.

“Going through the neighborhood and seeing if anyone needs help raking leaves or babysitting it really gives them a sense of accomplishment knowing they have their own money,” explained Hansen.

And when kids earn their own money, recognizing the difference between wants and needs is also a key lesson in personal finance.

“Anything, want is a need for them as you get older and you get a car you’re gonna have to put your own money towards car over buying a video game,” explained Hansen.

12-year-old Jayden Alu says the class has inspired him with some money-making ideas.

“Mowing lawns, raking leaves in winter shoveling earning money to get what I want or stuff I need,” said Alu.

The kids also learn to write checks, create a budget and various ways to invest plenty of banks offer checking and savings accounts for kids as young as 13.

Bank accounts are a good opportunity for teens to learn how to reconcile their accounts, keep track of spending, and learn to save.

“Knowing that as the money comes in you put a certain amount aside for checks and a certain amount aside for your savings. I think that’s a very important thing,” says Hansen

“Maybe not now but in the future it’ll be useful,” added Hansen.

Also, useful is Green Light it’s a banking app and debit card for kids and teens.

Parents set flexible controls and get real-time notifications of their kids’ money activity.

Your teen can take action to improve his or her financial literacy by attending an upcoming camp.

It’s being held at Penn State Scranton campus the week of July 26.

For more information visit Penn State Scranton’s website.