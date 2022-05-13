LEMON TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — If you plant them, they will come! We’re talking about a u-pick tulip field in Wyoming County that’s become a popular family attraction.

A field of flowers as far as the eye can see here at Brown Hill Farms. Perched on a scenic hill just north of Tunkhannock in the Endless Mountains, 400,000 tulips and 30,000 daffodils adorn 5 acres of farmland at Brown Hill Farms in Wyoming County.

“Half the people come to pick flowers, half come to take pictures. When you come here you get a feeling of what it’s like to be on a farm and run around and not have a care in the world,” said Michele Brown from Brown Hill Farm.

This is the third year Brown Hill Farms has been growing tulips. This past growing season was particularly difficult, extremely Cold weather destroyed 1/3 of the crop.

“April was very cold this year. We had 10 inches of snow with that snowstorm that came through so it was very cold, and very rainy, which affected the growth of the tulips,” explained Brown.

The tulip and daffodil season is short, only lasting 2-3 weeks. This scenic spot attracts young and old alike from near and far.

“Every year the distance people travel gets further and further each year which is nice because we’ve gotten to know so many people then they’ll come back with their friends we just have met so many nice people,” stated Michele Brown from Brown Hill Farms.

In addition to the flower festival, there’s also a retail store, play areas, concession stands, and a petting zoo.

Rebecca Wando is visiting the farm with her 2-year-old daughter Emerson.

“It’s super clean, it’s super kid-friendly, the staff is really nice, the animals are nice, it’s fun for her, it’s safe it’s perfect,” said Wando

Once the tulips and daffodils die, 20 acres of sunflowers will be planted here. Then they’ll be primed for the picking in late July.

“This is already remarkable you could tell they put a lot of effort into it. Obviously, anything they do is worth coming back to see,” said Bill Heil.

So whether you plan to pick flowers or take pictures, Admission at Brown Hill Farms is 10 dollars per person. Each stem picked is a dollar