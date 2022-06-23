EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— By the time June rolls around, many students and teachers are ready for summer break, but studies show, that students can regress during that extended time off from school.

When students return to school after the summer break, many will have lost some of the knowledge they gained the previous school year, this is known as the ‘Summer Slide.’

An academic coach Eyewitness News spoke with says it’s critical to keep kids engaged over the summer.

Summer vacation is in full swing for students. It’s a time to relax, have fun and take a break from learning, but that break could lead to a learning loss.

According to studies by NWEA, the average student loses between 17 and 34 percent of the prior year’s learning gains during the summer.

Evan Weinberger, the CEO of Illuminos Academic Coaching and Tutoring says the pandemic has made the summer slide more severe than typical years.

“Practicing no good habits and no schedule, anything we can do to mitigate that is fantastic and keeping academic spears sharp is really important,” said Weinberger.

When it comes to summer learning, there are many ways to help kids keep their skills sharp and their minds engaged and get them prepared for the ‘upcoming’ school year, and all it takes is 5 to 10 hours a week.

“Incorporating some school work, books that are interesting, practice reading, finding the main ideas, asking questions, keeping vocabulary strong..these are all critical over summer,” Weinberger explained.

In addition to reading, Weinberger suggests keeping math skills strong by reviewing what your children have already learned in school.

“Say a student is going from pre-algebra to Algebra 1… reviewing some of those core concepts for cumulative courses so kids are ready to tackle those concepts in the next phase of math is absolutely critical,” Weinberger said.

Other tips to avoid the summer slide: maintain a routine such as consistent eating and sleeping schedule and enroll kids in age-appropriate education camps that focus on science, technology, or math.

“Basketball camp may be fun but other camps that involve science experiments are fun and kids are still learning and neurons keep firing so they stay ready from an education standpoint,” Weinberger added.

Summer is also a good time to get a leg up on SAT or ACT Prep and tackle those college application essays. For some..hiring a tutor may be the way to go.

Keep in mind, that there’s no one formula, but for ideas just look back on the teachers’ comments and work on strengthening your child’s weaknesses.