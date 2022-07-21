DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Many kids stay busy during the summer at day camps, but one area camp is more than just fun and games.

Summer camp at the Greater Scranton YMCA is offering free academic instruction to its 110 campers. During the camp day, children filter through different subjects and engage in hands-on activities, and it’s all in an effort to prevent learning loss throughout the summer.

Summer camp at the Greater Scranton YMCA in Dunmore offers a variety of activities. Everything from group sports, to swimming, to arts and crafts, and that’s not all!

Allison Sorokach is a pre-school teacher at the YMCA, but during the summer months, she’s in charge of QUEST, the summer learning program.

It’s included in the YMCA’s 11-week summer camp at no extra cost and serves all campers in Kindergarten through eighth grades.

“The goal is for when they go back to school they have all that info they’re ready to go, ready to learn, they didn’t lose anything over the summer,” said Sorokach.

During QUEST, Miss Allison works with groups of students from each grade level for 30 minutes to one hour Monday through Thursday. They cover subjects such as reading, writing, and STEM education.

“We just did a story talking about what are the different parts of a story. The other day for stem we did spaghetti strings, we tested the strength of a spaghetti which was fun they enjoyed that,” Sorokach told Eyewitness News.

This is 8-year-old Luca Zambetti’s first year attending summer camp at the YMCA.

“This is fun there’s a lot of things to do. It’s not like you come in do one thing and leave, there’s a variety of things to do,” Luca said.

8-year-old Mattingly Ardan of Scranton agrees.

“I like how it gets you ready for the school year. You don’t forget what you learned last year and you get to learn new stuff during stem,” Mattingly added.

If you want to help keep your kids engaged throughout the summer, teachers suggest reading with them on a daily basis or even practicing simple math equations to keep them sharp.

If you have smaller kids counting things, remind them of colors and shapes. For older kids take a day, you can go online and get a worksheet, and it will be able to just help you with whatever skill you are working on,” Sorokach explained.

Miss Allison also suggested visiting your local library, so kids can pick books with topics they are interested in. Reading at their appropriate level, not only enhances a child’s imagination but also improves their comprehension and vocabulary.