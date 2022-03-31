EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Money. It can feel like a taboo topic for some people, but experts advise parents to shake off the awkwardness and have regular family discussions about money with their children. So how do you do that?

The first experiences some kids have with money are through a lemonade stand, selling girl scout cookies, or even a paper route.

But the topic of money is rarely discussed among families that’s why experts advise teaching your kids about money at several stages of life.

“I always find a lot of it in my house,” said Lennon Vaneski, a pre-school student.

For many kids, lessons about money are learned by chance. Unless you’re a student of Miss Rika.

As a preschool teacher at the JCC In Scranton, Rika Shaffer makes it a point to teach her students a lesson about money.

“Kids need to know money does not grow on trees. You don’t just get it. You have to earn it, you have to work for it,” stated Rika Schaffer, a JCC preschool teacher.



Once kids learn the concept of money and different values, the next step is to introduce them to the concept of savings and one way to do that is with a piggy bank.

“I like the old-school concept of a piggy bank it introduces the concept of saving,” said Robert Kudrich, a financial advisor-Fortune Financial.

Robert Kudrich is a financial advisor he’s also a big believer in offering kids an allowance. He says setting up kids with non-negotiable chores as a way to earn money offers an important lesson.

“Give them one or two things they can do a week build up from there eventually where they have daily chores and larger responsibilities. If they are doing a good job you never have to remind them to do their chores or they’re going above and beyond to reward them for that. It’s teaching them hard work pays off,” explained Kudrich.

As kids start to earn their own money usually in elementary school. It’s a good idea to teach them about the responsibility of a bank account. It gets kids accustomed to reading bank statements. Then, once kids reach the teen years or high school, Kudrich says to involve the kids in the family budget.

“Let them know what you make, what income comes in what the mortgage is, what the utility bills are to get them used to see how they live impacts your finances,” stated Kudrich.

By the time kids reach the college level, and the fundamentals of finances are formed it’s a good time to start to discuss investing and saving for larger items such as a new car, a down payment for a house, or even how to start to save for a family.