EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Young baseball enthusiasts have a chance to join the pros as they host a series of camps at PNC Field, the home of the Scranton-Wilkes-Barre Railriders.

Dozens of kids have converged on PNC Field in Moosic to train where the Scranton-Wilkes-Barre Railriders play baseball.

This is Railriders University, one of a series of summer camps that attracts kids from all over northeastern Pennsylvania.

Nine-year-old Andrew Salko of Shavertown just wrapped up his all-star season with the Back Mountain Little League, this is his first time taking part in this camp.

“What do you hope to learn here?” asked 28/22 News.

“Whatever they have to offer,” answered Salko.

For three days, kids rotate through four stations, hitting, throwing, conditioning, and hittrax.

“Growing up this is something I would look forward to. You’re out in the summer you just want to play be out here with your friends playing baseball. To be part of that work here and to be around that again, it’s a lot of fun,” said Joe McCarthy a former San Francisco Giants

McCarthy’s career started in 2015 when he was drafted to the Tampa Bay Rays. He made his major league debut in 2020 with the San Francisco Giants.

McCarthy is taking the summer off after signing with the Texas Rangers and playing in Japan with the Orix Buffaloes in 2022.

McCarthy is assisting 30 trainers and is working with 120 kids between the ages of six and 14. this is the seventh season for Railriders University.

Coach Rich Moraski of Clarks Summit has been here since the beginning and couldn’t imagine being anywhere else during the summer.

“It’s really one of a kind. There are not many other camps in the area, plus if yore a kid thinks about how exciting it is to play on a major league baseball league for a while,” explained Moraski.

“You get on-field access to where the Railriders play with some experienced coaches and it’s a very fun summer activity playing baseball,” added Weinberger.

Railriders University also offers camps in the fall and winter that’s when campers utilize the indoor batting cages here at PNC Field for intense hitting lessons.

But for these coaches and players, there’s nothing better than being out on the diamond.

“Here you can get on the field, hit a little bit be outside be running, getting in the dirt, in the grass makes it a lot easier for us,” said McCarthy.

This training camp is also being offered in mid-August and already 120 kids have registered.