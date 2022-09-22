SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— When kids are home for summer break, they can sometimes feel like impediments to getting that much-needed “me time.” But now that kids are back in school, many parents have a lot more free time to get back into a fitness routine.

Meagan DelSole of North Abington Township hits the gym twice a week with her personal trainer Joy Desoto. She started her regular fitness routine less than a year ago, but when summer rolled around and her two kids were home on break, it became difficult to stay on track.

“We definitely had a learning curve. This summer with wide open schedule with kids in camp, some weeks there was no camp, trying to find babysitters, coming to the gym at odd times when my husband was home from work. Now that school is back, it feels really good to have a set schedule,” DelSole told Eyewitness News.

DelSole says keeping a set schedule is the key to her success. At 20 weeks pregnant with her third child, this 35-year-old mom is feeling better than ever.

“Elimination of pain I’m feeling in my body is a huge benefit to me, also it’s a social thing. I come here I see people I know, it’s like therapy talking with Joy as we workout,” DelSole said.

Since the start of the new school year, Joy de Soto says she’s seeing an increase in business at her gym, Birchwood Fitness near Clarks Summit.

“We have parents dropping kids off at school then coming in mid-morning, and with parents after school then after work little more uptick in that population,” said Joy de Soto, the owner of Birchwood Fitness.

If you’ve had a break from exercise, getting motivated is the first step to resuming a routine. De Soto advises making a plan and sticking to it.

“Plan is the main word here. [You] have to plan it like you would your job. You have to plan a schedule that you’re gonna keep,” De Soto said.

If the gym isn’t for you, playgrounds like this one offer plenty of opportunities to break a sweat You can do pullups on the monkey bars or even step-ups on a bench.

So whether you choose to work out outdoors or inside of a gym, the benefits are immediate.

“We’re not just talking about weight loss, we’re talking about mental health, your anxiety, your sleep habits, you being a role model for your kids, getting them active, your joints, your muscles there isn’t anything that doesn’t benefit from regular exercise, that’s why it’s important,” De Soto explained.

As for DelSole, she plans to keep up her twice-a-week fitness routine and likes the variety the gym offers.

“I could take spin classes, there’s aerobics, boot camp, lots of different options at the gym for me, it’s better than trying to figure it out at home,” DelSole said.

And if you prefer to work out at home, there are plenty of options available right on your mobile device. YouTube has a lot of free classes. And on Instagram, many experts post their fitness routines all at no charge.