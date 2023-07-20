EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — When school is out for the summer, lunchtime meals disappear for some kids.

But, thanks to community members banding together, the need to feed the hungry this summer is being addressed.

A brand new community garden is addressing food insecurity and promoting healthy eating at the same time.

We’re talking about the Garden of Cedar. It’s not only bringing communities together but supplying meals to kids and fresh produce to families in need.

It’s lunchtime here on Cedar Avenue in Scranton. This location serves free lunch every Wednesday and Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to those who need them. The lunches are made possible by the Indigo Spoon Foundation.

“We have fresh fruit options and vegetables. We try to incorporate a lean protein, we’re trying to focus on getting healthy food for the kids,” said Kim Minora the president of Indigo Spoon.

Each day that lunch is served here, a mobile pantry is also offered. It’s equipped with a selection of groceries supplied by donations collected during the hunger-free summer campaign.

It’s a 6-week initiative between WBRE/WYOU and the CEO Weinberg Food Bank collecting food at various Weis Supermarket locations to make sure area kids have enough to eat during the summer months.

This summer lunch program started in mid-June and so far more than 50 families have come for lunch and groceries.

“We have fresh produce, potatoes, cabbage, grapes, oranges, anything Weinberg Food Bank has available, we try to bring it in line with fresh produce and healthy food,” added Minora.

A portion of the healthy food also comes from the Garden of Cedar, a community garden developed by Frank Dubas. After construction was completed in October of 2022, people started planting in May of 2023.

“This lot was undeveloped. I saw a for sale sign and bought the lot, created a not-for-profit entity, and donated a lot to the not-for-profit. Everything you see here is being grown by the community and being used for their benefit,” explains Frank Dubas the developer of Garden of Cedar.

“Mother nature has been wonderful to us,” says Amy.

Avid gardeners such as Amy Pietruszkiewicz helped cultivate the garden.

“Different plots of the garden are claimed by different ethnic communities within the local area, they harvest for their own and share the surplus,” explained Pietruszkiewicz.

Communities help communities in a neighborhood that’s designated as a food desert.

“There aren’t good healthy food alternatives in terms of purchasing so people in the community can come here and it’s been received very well,” continued Dubas.

“It’s welcome for everyone to come and take some food,” says Pietruszkiewicz.

Food that nourishes the body, and brings people together.

The summer lunch program at the Garden of Cedar runs through August 17.

A few pop-up locations may be added in the next few weeks. Those dates and locations will be posted on the Indigo Spoon Foundations Facebook page.

In the first three weeks of operation, the mobile food pantry gave away about 1,500 pounds of food.