EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— Spring is just days away, and for some, the change of season is a good time to organize your closets and update your wardrobe.

The changing of the seasons is an exciting time as we transition from heavy coats and dark sweaters to light fabrics and bright colors as you look to add some spring essentials to your closets, you may come across items that no longer serve your needs, but instead of throwing out wardrobe items, why not give them away?

As Eyewitness News found out, there are non-profit organizations looking to happily accept your unwanted apparel for those in need.

Spring has already sprung inside New Laundry Women’s Boutique in downtown Scranton.

Theresa Stuckart, the owner says bright pastels and florals are among the trends for this spring.

“I’m seeing a lot of yellow, blue, and purple,” said Stuckart.

Many of New Laundry’s customers are eager to transition to spring, but Stuckart says you don’t have to invest in a whole new wardrobe to be fashionable simply add a pop of color to go from drab to fab.

“Some nice white denim, some medium wash denim, then maybe do a floral print or plaid to go with that,” added Stuckhart.

The change of season is also a good time to separate your clothes by color, use thin velvet hangers to save space, and avoid cluttering your closet with more than you need.

“Every time you bring in something new, get rid of something old,” continued Stuckhart.

And whatever clothing you do get rid of Dress For Success Lackawanna inside the Marketplace at Steamtown will gladly accept any items in good condition.

The non-profit organization which relies solely on donations helps women with career coaching and workplace attire.

“When we get donations we’re helping women and were helping to build self-confidence so I think that’s one of the most important reasons to donate,” said Serena Howarth the executive director of Dress For Success Lackawanna.

Dress For Success is always accepting business attire donations for women anything from blazers to dresses, even blouses.

“Anything more geared towards spring or summer we prefer it to be business appropriate,” says Howarth.

Nicole Rodriguez of Scranton was out of work for several months and just landed a new job at home depot thanks to the help she received from Dress For Success.

“They opened doors for me that wouldn’t have opened up on my own,” said Rodriguez.

“They can call us we’ll help them job search, write a resume’, write a cover letter, practice interview techniques, anything they need to feel confident and prepared for an interview,” explained Howarth.

Dress For Success serves six counties in our area and also supplies clothing for women who work in the medical field and warehouse attire like steel-toe boots.

In addition to Dress For Success, Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen in Scranton and The Salvation Army also accept clothing donations for women, men, and children.