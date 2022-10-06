LEMON TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Cooler weather and changing leaves are sure signs of fall. Many are celebrating the season of autumn with fun, family-friendly activities.

A family farm in Wyoming County opens its property to the public three times a year. From taking in tulips in the spring to sunflower plucking in the summer to pumpkin patches and corn mazes during the fall, there is something for everyone at Brown Hill Farms near Tunkhannock. I was there for two hours with my son on opening weekend, and it seemed like the activities were never-ending.

It’s fall harvest season at Brown Hill Farms near Tunkhannock and the pumpkins are ready for picking.

“Our pumpkin patch is amazing, we’ve grown some of the best pumpkins we’ve ever grown,” said Michele Brown, owner of Brown Hill Farms.

The Brown family transforms their 270-acre property into a family fun attraction at the start of fall for young and old alike.

“I think it’s gonna be pretty fun!” said Declan Palmer.

Surrounded by the Endless Mountains, Brown Hill Farms dates back to 1868. The Brown family is in its sixth season of hosting this fall festival. Hop on this wagon for a ride to the pumpkin patch, and choose the perfect jack-o-lantern.

There are five acres of pumpkins at the farm, 20 varieties in all, from orange, to yellow, and even white pumpkins.

There’s more than just pumpkins too. There’s a huge haystack with slides, a basketball hoop area made from old farm wagons, a pumpkin bounce pad, a petting zoo, a tricycle course, and even fall props for photo shoots.

“We love it here, we love everything about it,” said Alysha Micklo.

For many families, a visit to brown hill farms has become a tradition.

“My kids love getting the cider, the slushies, picking out the pumpkins, and all the slides,” Micklo said.

Sarah and mark longmore/noxen

There’s a lot to do here for big kids and little kids, everybody has a good time.

“The whole place is amazing,” said Dash Longmore, 9.

Including this corn maze.

“It’s not so big that you get frustrated but big enough to give you a challenge,” Brown told Eyewitness News. “We’ll do jack-o-lanterns and dress up the farm for nighttime activities, it’s gonna be fun.”

The farm’s newest attractions, the target shooters, are two large cannons that fire potatoes at targets 500 yards away.

“I hit one of the white pumpkins with a potato and I won a pumpkin,” said Gina Gerchak. “I feel excited that was my whole point of aiming at the pumpkin.”

The farm is open on weekends in October and the flashlight corn maze event is on Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22.

For updates on the farm, check out the Brown Hill Farms website.