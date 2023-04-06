EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— Social media is as popular as ever with many people spending hours scrolling through the apps.

But there is a darker side to social media that could be harmful to teens and even potentially deadly.

Eyewitness News spoke with an area father who lost his teenager to a dark challenge. Now he’s made it his mission to warn other parents about the dangers lurking on some social media apps.

“Boy was my hero, always has been, always will be,” said Dave Thomas.

Dave Thomas of Honesdale continually grieves the loss of his teenage son, Logan Gorski.

“Logan was the perfect child. He always stood for something,” added Thomas.

Logan died on October 5, 2020, 11 days before his 17 birthday. Dave says Logan engaged in a dark challenge from the social media site called ‘Kik’, and it went too far, taking Logan’s life.

“He got pushed into trying the choking game which cost him his life. He had a belt around his neck he was kneeling in his bed, going back and forth if he didn’t pass out he couldn’t stop himself from choking anymore, unfortunately, he did die from it,” explained Thomas.

Dave says Logan was found by his younger brother with the Kik app open on his phone recording the dangerous choking challenge.

“So that’s how you know it was a challenge and not a suicide,” asked Eyewitness News Reporter Paola Giangiacomo.

“Yes, the coroner’s report stated it was accidental asphyxiation. Police knew what it was right away,” replied Thomas.

That’s why Thomas started the nonprofit organization Logan’s Light Foundation as he hopes to prevent other families from having to cope with the same tragedy.

Kik became popular around 2010 as an instant messaging app, a way to connect with friends all through chat similar to Snapchat and Facebook Messenger.

Kik has 15 million users worldwide 70% of Kik users are between 13 and 24.

Cammie Anderson is a prevention specialist in Wilkes-Barre, counseling kids between kindergarten and 12 grade. She says there are many dangerous challenges all over a variety of social media sites intriguing kids.

“We’ve heard of the pass-out challenge, we’ve heard of spraying flammable liquid and setting it on fire and creating a ring in the bathroom working with flammable liquid, and, pass out challenge we are cutting off oxygen to our brain, there’s other things that involve climbing on things, all of these challenges are dangerous but unfortunately our kids aren’t seeing them as dangerous,” explained Anderson.

Although Dave Thomas said Logan showed no warning signs of an interest in dark challenges, he is committed to raising awareness about them and keeping his son’s memory alive.

Dave Thomas filed a lawsuit against the social media site Kik. It’s unclear where that lawsuit stands.

He also sponsors a scholarship, Logan’s Challenge scholarship at Wallenpaupak Area High School.

Tips To Help Kids Avoid Dark Challenges:

Be vigilant of the social media sites they use

Keep an open dialogue with your kids by continually asking questions about what their friends are doing

Encourage kids to share their experiences with you

Get kids to understand your concerns

Double-check safety settings on electronic devices

And if possible, set time limits

You can find more information about Logan’s Light Foundation on the website and Facebook page.