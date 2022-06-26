WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hundreds of people poured into downtown Wilkes-Barre to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community.

The huge crowd gathered for a “Pride” parade that took festively-dressed marchers and other parade participants from South and South Main streets, to Public Square. Many people were colorfully dressed to take part in the parade and to watch it, too.











“I absolutely love it. I was surprised that how long it was, for Wilkes-Barre I was very impressed, loved it, loved to see all these businesses supporting and accepting, and just spreading the message that love is love and it’s really great to see,” explained James Lamar, Pride parade participant.

Rainbow Alliance hosted the inaugural Pridefest parade and celebration in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

