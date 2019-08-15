Parade of Champions! Little League World Series Opening Ceremony

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE-WYOU-TV) The best young baseball players in the world have converged on South Williamsport, and later Thursday, The Little League World Series will officially get started.

Thursday morning all 16 participating teams were honored with the annual Parade of Champions at Volunteer Stadium it is all part of the opening ceremonies to the tournament.

There are 8 teams from the United States and 8 international squads competing once again and they were all recognized for their championship run in regional tournaments.

Baseball Hall of Famer Randy Johnson was the guest of honor and threw out the ceremonial first pitch to a player from Australia. Johnson also served as Grand Marshal of The Grand Slam Parade last night.

A-J Donatoni will have more from South Williamsport later tonight on Eyewitness News.