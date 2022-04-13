SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The last living participant of all 60 Scranton St. Patrick’s Parades was laid to rest Wednesday.

A funeral mass was held at Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church for 93-year-old William “Buddy” Cosgrove who died April 8.







Cosgrove was proud of his Irish heritage and a member of the Scranton St. Patrick Parade Committee and was honored in 2015 by the Scranton St. Patrick Parade Association with the President’s Award.

