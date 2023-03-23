HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In honor of Women’s History Month, a local high school hosted some special guests.

Hazleton Area High School hosted a panel with local women who work in leadership positions throughout the area. They spoke to the 10th-grade young women about their career journeys.

The panel included Eyewitness News anchor Candice Kelly, an amazon executive, an Army Pilot, and Hazleton State Trooper Sarah Nebzydoski.

“Don’t let fear dictate your future there are a lot of things that we’re faced with in life and some of them are really scary and some of those scary decisions are gonna be the most important ones and they’re going be the most rewarding,” said Sarah Nebzydoski, Hazleton Trooper.

One student thought the panel was a really good idea.

“It’s really important for young women to hear these stories because we don’t get a lot of that and we’re put down a lot,” said Melina Gregory, a sophomore at Hazleton Area High School.

The women also gave the young ladies plenty of advice from work-life balance to overcoming difficulties in the workplace.

This year’s panelists hope that they inspire the Hazelton students to become future leaders and role models.